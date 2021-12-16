Atlantic City Restaurant Week to continue in the fall in 2022

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Restaurant is staying in the fall in 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Restaurant Week will run from Oct. 2 through Oct. 7, 2022. The event will feature over 50 restaurants in Atlantic City and the surrounding area that are expected to participate.

“Our survey results indicate that both restaurants and visitors prefer holding this event in October,” said CRDA Acting Director, Communications and Marketing Karen Martin. “Moving forward, we will continue to produce this signature event in the fall."

The 14th Annual Atlantic City Restaurant Week will feature three-course price-fixed menus at $15.22 for lunch and $35.22 for dinner. Many of the area’s finest and favorite restaurants participate in the event from Atlantic City and the surrounding areas and offer diners delicious meals all week long. Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included. All meals are value priced and would normally cost significantly more.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.