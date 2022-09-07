Atlantic City residents to get chance for utility job training

ATLANTIC CITY — City residents interested in electric utility careers will have a chance at job training through a cooperative program with Atlantic City Electric, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at a City Hall news conference Wednesday.

The free program will focus on residents age 18 and up, Small said, with a particular focus on young adults. The first class will start Nov. 1.

Small said the jobs for which residents will be trained will pay $25 to $40 per hour. Graduates will interview for jobs either with ACE or one of their contractors.

Pepco, ACE's parent company, has committed to training two to three cohorts of 20 to 25 individuals per year, Small said.

"We have the ability to change the trajectory of possibly 75 lives a year," Small said.

The Atlantic City Infrastructure Program will consist of 14-week classes held two days a week, three hours per day, at the historic Carnegie Library on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. There will also be some training sessions at ACE's utility training yard at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township.

Trainees will need to have a high school diploma or its equivalent, said Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric.

"One of the items they will be working on is high voltage lines. You have to pass a national test called the CAST test, which says this man or woman has the right understanding of electrical principles," Anthony said.

And that requires understanding of basic mathematics, he said.

If someone cannot pass the CAST test, however, there are other jobs available that don't require passing the test.

"We don't want to close it off to anybody," Anthony said.

People should also apply even if they don't like pole climbing or heights, he said, because there are other types of jobs available.

Small said he decided to pursue the program for Atlantic City after hearing of a similar program called the D.C. Infrastructure Academy, run by Pepco in the nation's capital.

"This is a model of that type of program," Small said. "We will get residents careers with ACE. There is a big difference between a job and a career."

Anthony said program participants will be prepared to earn family-sustaining wages and a path to the middle class.

"There is a time in all of our lives when a teacher, coach or parent took the concern to believe in each of us and give us that chance," Anthony said. "It's not just about technical education, it's about mentorship and supporting values with a strong work ethic."

Small's wife La'Quetta Small, who is superintendent of city schools, said she is meeting with staff to identify students who would be a good match for the training program.

The city's director of Health and Human Services Jared Barnes worked with Exelon Senior Workforce Manager Rachele Dorsey to get the program started, Small said.

Pepco covers three operating companies under Exelon Utilities, Anthony said. They are ACE, Delmarva Power and Light in Delaware, and Pepco Washington, D.C.

Exelon is the largest distributor and transmission provider in the United States, Anthony said.

"The benefit Exelon has is the fact of its scale," Anthony said, to bring its best practices of what it is doing in all of these cities to Atlantic City.

Residents of Atlantic City interested in participating in the Atlantic City Infrastructure Program can contact Rachele Dorsey at Rachele.Dorsey@exeloncorp.com.

The Atlantic City Infrastructure Program is intended to build on a broader six-year, $6.5 million South Jersey Workforce Development Program that Atlantic City Electric launched in 2019. This program would be executed through an effort with four South Jersey workforce development boards and three vocational schools.

“We are excited to do our part to ensure we are helping the people in our communities secure jobs that can be hard to reach for underserved populations,” said Anthony. “This program, along with our broader workforce development efforts, are critical to changing that narrative and are supporting program graduates with job offers, and a pathway to the middle class.”

Program education would be provided by Atlantic Cape Community College through the South Jersey Workforce Development Program.

If passed during the September 2022 Atlantic City Council meeting, the first cohort of 15 individuals would begin training on Nov. 1.

City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said the governing body is supportive and will do whatever is needed to bring the program to fruition.