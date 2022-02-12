Atlantic City residents seek to preserve its jazz history

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is no longer the jazz hub it used to be, but locals who remember the city's golden age of jazz have managed to keep it alive.

Being a genre of music America can claim as its own, the creation of blues is attributed to African Americans, dating to the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

Blues evolved into jazz in the 1920s, which is when jazz bars started becoming more popular.

Ralph D. Hunter Sr., 84, president and founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, said jazz bars started popping up in the city in the '20s, but the scene continued to grow into the ’30s.

Eventually, he said, Atlantic City, with its nightclubs along Kentucky and Arctic avenues, began to rival cities like New York and Chicago as a jazz hub.

Club Harlem, Wonder Garden and Grace's Little Belmont were just a few of the many famous city jazz clubs that residents, visitors and celebrities would frequent.

"Back in the '30s, African American entertainers were appearing in nightclubs in Chicago and St. Louis, so in the summertime, they all came to Atlantic City, because Atlantic City would have hundreds of thousands of African Americans coming to the Northside where the Club Harlem was located," Hunter said.

Jazz legends such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sammy Davis, Gladys Knight and Ray Charles would perform in local clubs.

The Northside of the city was mainly Black during the early to mid-1900s due to segregation and discrimination, but the jazz clubs were all-inclusive.

Henrietta Shelton, 79, grew up in the Northside and caught the "tail end" of the Kentucky Avenue era. She said the Northside was a thriving community of stores, professionals and music.

"The Northside where I grew up had entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, we had everything there," said Shelton, owner and founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation.

"It was interesting because the famous Black entertainers that came to Atlantic City also came to the Northside because they couldn't go to the (other) establishments, so I had the chance to meet them in my neighborhood," Shelton said.

But the thriving neighborhood and the music it hosted couldn't survive the arrival of casinos.

"In 1976, the casino industry came to Atlantic City. It was very difficult to compete against what was happening at the casinos because those same acts could then play at the hotels and casinos, so it was more difficult for them to get those big names that came to Club Harlem," Hunter said.

Club Harlem closed in the 1980s, and much of the jazz scene went with it.

Shelton said the end of segregation after the Civil Rights Movement also played a part in the decline of the Northside.

"I think it's because we could go anyplace we wanted to. It was no longer restricted for us to go to different places," Shelton said.

Musical tastes also changed. As jazz evolved into rock, hip-hop, R&B and other genres, the jazz scene in Atlantic City lost its luster.

"At one point, the Northside of Atlantic City had some 34 bars and clubs," said Hunter. "Take a guess to how many there are now."

There are no bars, clubs or entertainment spots in the Northside now.

The only jazz club in Atlantic City is Kelsey's at Pacific and Kentucky avenues.

A culture to be honored

Now, the effort is toward preserving the city's jazz history and culture through different organizations upheld by city residents.

One is Shelton's Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, which, according to its website, is a nonprofit formed and named in homage to the historical segregation of African Americans on Atlantic City's beaches.

The foundation sponsors events including free music lessons for children, seasonal summer jazz concerts on the beach and other jazz-related events intended to promote African American culture. The foundation took its name from all of the chicken bones that would be left on the beach after an event.

Perry Thompson, CEO and president of the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society in Atlantic City, said his goal when he founded the organization in 2018 was to preserve and honor Black music culture through education, multimedia production and philanthropy.

Thompson and the Rev. Sonja Elise Freeman, the society's vice president, have made significant strides within the past year to accomplish their mission.

Some of their activism includes speaking at colleges, like Stockton University, on their Rhythm and Blues Preservation Classroom tour, holding jazz tribute concerts and weekly RBPS Music Spotlights on Instagram Live, and spotlighting local and famous Black artists, producers and writers through their other social media.

"Black music is a culture. It's a world culture. We honor those artists in hip-hop, R&B, jazz, reggae and Latin soul as well, and not just artists but producers and journalists who've written for Black music as well," Thompson said.

Thompson's plans include creating a "Hollywood Walk of Fame" for artists who contributed to Atlantic City's music scene where Club Harlem was located, creating a jazz artists mural and finding an office space for RBPS.

The organization has been recognized by Atlantic City, its mayor, Gov. Phil Murphy and others.

Homegrown musical roots

“Atlantic City has a such rich jazz history, which is getting more acknowledgement now," said Luke Witherspoon III, a Grammy-nominated producer who has worked with artists like H.E.R, Big Krit and PJ Morton of Maroon 5.

Witherspoon, 33, grew up in the city and said it and his family's roots here played a huge part in influencing him and his music.

"Growing up with jazz, R&B, hip-hop and gospel music influenced me a lot," said Witherspoon. "I was also influenced by local artists and producers, like Rodney Jerkins, who is a legend."

Jerkins is a Grammy-winning producer from Pleasantville who has produced songs for artists such as Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé.

Witherspoon said one of his greatest inspirations came from playing drums, piano and the organ when he was younger at his grandfather Apostle Luke Witherspoon's church, Westminster Christian Worship Center in Atlantic City.

He added the greatest influence on his music today is his father, Bishop Luke Witherspoon, and his sermons.

"He's very inspirational because he preaches about how to live holy, how to exist in this world, and dealing with anxiety," Witherspoon said of his father. "His teachings bless me and others as well."

Witherspoon infuses his love for jazz and gospel not only in his music but in the community.

He has continued to promote jazz by working with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation on a pop-up art exhibit that included performances by jazz musicians and local artists.

The jazz scene in Atlantic City may never be what it used to, but at least its history and culture are being carried on by the city's residents, organizations and jazz lovers.

"Things change with time, and with it, it changes what people are interested in, which is totally different today," said Hunter. "You know to be a jazz head, you really, really got to be part of it, and jazz to me is one of the greatest forms of music that I've ever heard in my life. "

