Atlantic City residents relieved by verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

ATLANTIC CITY — When Donald Scott is home in his apartment, his television is on one of two 24-hour cable news channels, CNN or MSNBC.

Scott, 68, knew the jury had reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. He was home watching his television Tuesday afternoon and waiting to see what the outcome would be.

Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges — third-degree murder, second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“I felt good, and I said it was a long time coming,” said Scott, who added Chauvin’s conviction helps with the hurt feelings caused by other police officers found not guilty in similar cases. “This was justified.”

Before the verdict was read, Scott’s heart was thumping. He had prayed Chauvin would be found guilty. He participated in the anti-police violence march held last May in the resort, but he was not involved with any of the vandalism that took place at Tanger Outlets The Walk later that evening.

“I felt good. It was peaceful until nightfall,” Scott said.

Monique Dickinson, 45, of Atlantic City, found out on her computer that Chauvin was found guilty.

