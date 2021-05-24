Atlantic City residents learn electric work on the job in Brigantine

The father of a 13-year-old daughter said he was at loose ends because of the COVID-19 pandemic when he heard about Jingoli's program from a friend.

Senior Engineer Alfonso Nava and Engineer Roberto Polanco are Atlantic City Electric employees who are acting as mentors to program participants. They grew up in Atlantic City and have made good careers in electric power.

"We're in the field a lot of the time," Nava said. "We show them what our day is like ... and the different technical careers they could pursue."

Trainees have no idea that relay and communications technician jobs exist, Nava said.

"They come in thinking they all want to be linemen," Polanco said. "They come out and see all the crafts and interact on a daily basis and their eyes light up. There are a lot of different craft and management, and finance and communications jobs."

Relay technicians, for example, run the microprocessor computers and monitor the daily operations of the substation, Polanco and Nava said.

Communications technicians specialize in getting information generated at the substation to the people who can fix problems.

"Without that, nothing gets back. It stays in the substation," Polanco said.