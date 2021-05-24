 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City residents learn electric work on the job in Brigantine
0 comments

Atlantic City residents learn electric work on the job in Brigantine

{{featured_button_text}}

Chris Kennedy talks about the Atlantic City Brigantine Community Reliability Project

BRIGANTINE — A project to update electric service and replace two Brigantine substations with one state-of-the-art, flood-proof facility is also giving 16 Atlantic City residents a chance to train for jobs in the electric power industry.

Jingoli Power is the main contractor for Atlantic City Electric on its Atlantic City Brigantine Community Reliability Project, which includes installing new transmission poles and lines to the island, and building a new substation. Jingoli has arranged for 16 Atlantic City natives to get jobs showing them the broad diversity of the energy field.

It's part of Jingoli Power's nationwide program called "Competitive Edge" that the company runs wherever it does work, said Amber Hamlett of Hamlett Consulting in Atlantic City. Her firm is handling public relations for the program. It's a way for the company to give back to the communities it works in, she said.

"You only know what you are exposed to," said one of the trainees, Hakeem Ceaser, 32, of Atlantic City.

"I didn't know anything," Ceaser said, of all the jobs that make up the running of an electric power substation.

The father of a 13-year-old daughter said he was at loose ends because of the COVID-19 pandemic when he heard about Jingoli's program from a friend.

Senior Engineer Alfonso Nava and Engineer Roberto Polanco are Atlantic City Electric employees who are acting as mentors to program participants. They grew up in Atlantic City and have made good careers in electric power.

"We're in the field a lot of the time," Nava said. "We show them what our day is like ... and the different technical careers they could pursue."

Trainees have no idea that relay and communications technician jobs exist, Nava said.

"They come in thinking they all want to be linemen," Polanco said. "They come out and see all the crafts and interact on a daily basis and their eyes light up. There are a lot of different craft and management, and finance and communications jobs."

Relay technicians, for example, run the microprocessor computers and monitor the daily operations of the substation, Polanco and Nava said. 

Communications technicians specialize in getting information generated at the substation to the people who can fix problems.

"Without that, nothing gets back. It stays in the substation," Polanco said.

The 16 trainees began work on site in February, said Jingoli Site Supervisor Tom Gibson, who has been with the company since 1996. He didn't have statistics on job placement for those who have gone through the program elsewhere, but said there is a very high rate of job placement for participants.

Chris Kennedy, senior project manager for Atlantic City Electric, said the new lines bringing power to the city, and the new substation will make electric service both safer and dependable.

The old substation, right next to the new one being built on Bayshore Road, flooded during Superstorm Sandy, Kennedy said.

The new one will be elevated 15 to 20 feet, he said.

"It will make it better and safer for technicians who work here," Kennedy said. "That's a big deal."

Fuquran Davis, 34, of Atlantic City was a massage therapist before joining the training program. A family member told him about the Jingoli program.

"It was something different," said Davis, a father of two boys, ages 14 and 7. "I thought 'Let's give it a try.'"

So far, he's particularly intrigued by substation work. He said he was surprised by the variety of workers it takes to keep the lights on.

"When I got into it, I saw how many job titles and positions there are," Davis said. "It can take you to so many places."

Neither Davis nor Ceaser have college degrees. But not having a college degree doesn't disqualify anyone, Gibson said.

For more information on the Jingoli program, visit jingolicompetitiveedge.com.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

ACE's Brigantine Atlantic City Reliability Project

The project is designed to reduce the impacts of storms and hurricanes on electric power customers, according to Atlantic City Electric.

It consists of:

  • Stronger poles installed to withstand hurricane-force winds of 120 mph.
  • Elevated substation that will be several feet above flood zone to prevent power outages.
  • Remote operation capabilities to allow the substation controls to be remotely operated if the island is cut off from the mainland during a storm.
  • Greater system redundancy through updated equipment to further reduce the chance of outages.

Source: Atlantic City Electric

Online

Atlantic City Electric's Chris Kennedy talks about the new project in a video interview at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News