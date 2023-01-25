Atlantic City residents ask for help with abandoned homes, out-of-control parties

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents came out to the first evening CitiStat meeting Wednesday to ask the city to slow down traffic near schools, fix problems with abandoned buildings and crack down on out-of-control parties.

The biweekly CitiStat meetings are designed to solve problems and hold municipal department heads accountable. They will rotate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. this year, officials have said.

The program is designed to use data on problems coming in and results going out to improve city services, according to the state Department of Community Affairs, which got the program going here.

At the last meeting Jan. 11, residents had complained that repaving parts of Melrose Avenue had left deep depressions around manhole covers, which were potentially damaging to cars.

Public Works Director Crystal Lewis said the Engineering Department is working with the contractor to address the problem. She also said pet waste stations are being installed in all city parks and along the bay on Sunset Avenue to address reports of animal waste being left on city streets by pet owners.

Neighborhood Watch signs that were reported as corroded and unreadable by a resident have been replaced, she said. All city signs are being reviewed, and those that are damaged or badly worn will be replaced.

CitiStat reports on fixing Atlantic City problems get more extensive ATLANTIC CITY — Every two weeks, city directors report to the public on how they have handle…

Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch reported that an abandoned house on New Jersey Avenue will take a bit longer to demolish than he had previously said. The city needs to give the owner adequate notice, he said.

American flags will soon fly at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, officials said, after a resident asked that flags be installed there. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has ordered them, officials said.

New complaints also came in.

Resident Deborah Parker asked the Police Department to crack down on speeders near schools at drop-off and pickup times, after a child going to the Uptown School Complex on Maryland Avenue was hit by a car Wednesday.

The child's injuries were not life-threatening, police said. More information will be forthcoming Thursday.

"I saw a car go down Martin Luther King Boulevard, had to be doing 70 miles per hour" near the MLK school complex, Parker said. "There are no signs telling drivers to slow down."

Improvements made to the Atlantic City Police Department in 2022 ATLANTIC CITY — It was a pretty good year for the Atlantic City Police Department.

Police Chief James Sarkos said the department has recently purchased radar equipment that is being installed in cars and will begin using it to enforce speeding laws as soon as officers are trained on using it.

Jannet Amaro of Penrose Avenue complained about two abandoned houses in her neighborhood.

"Fifteen-nineteen has become a raccoon hotel, and those things are huge. Five came out of the chimney," Amaro said. "With those two abandoned houses facing my house ... they are depreciating the value of my home. I put a lot of money into that house because I bought it when I was 24 years old ... working four jobs."

A resident of another house near hers feeds feral cats, she said, and leaves food out for them. As many as a dozen at a time are on his property, and she has trouble keeping them from damaging her yard and flowers.

Residents who live near the Caspian Avenue beach in the Inlet said the beach has been characterized by mayhem and lawlessness since the COVID-19 pandemic started, especially during the summer.

John Rosnick said police enforcement of city ordinances must begin before the summer starts.

Trash an issue for Atlantic City residents, visitors ATLANTIC CITY — Thomas Brown says he witnesses littering all day, every day.

He said problems include illegal parking on streets and sidewalks, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes driving illegally, loud music into the evening, and parties on the beach and Boardwalk with blatant drug use, nudity and sex acts in public.

Rosnick said fireworks caused a fire in a home last summer, and there was a stabbing there.

Department heads will report at the next meeting on how they have either handled problems reported Wednesday or plan to handle them.

Overall from Jan. 11 to 25 there were 114 problems reported to the city; 35 were closed and 79 are in progress. About 97% were responded to within 24 hours, according to the city.

CitiStat meetings are held in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room in the Stockton University Academic Building, 3711 Atlantic Ave., and are open to all. The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Feb. 8.