Atlantic City resident Jamile Rivera no longer a suspect in Harrah's pool stabbing case

A man previously wanted by police in relation to an apparently bloody fight at Harrah’s pool is no longer a suspect.

Atlantic City police issued an alert Sunday announcing that Jamile Rivera is not wanted, nor is he considered a suspect or fugitive, in relation to an alleged altercation at Harrah's Resort & Casino Atlantic City.

Rivera, a 29-year-old Atlantic City resident, had his status changed “upon further investigation” by police, the release said. He had initially been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police were dispatched at 1:31 a.m. Thursday in response to reports of a fight at The Pool at Harrah’s, which officers said resulted in three people being cut or stabbed. Videos of the incident circulated on Twitter, with one video showing a blood-stained coach by the pool in what was the apparent aftermath of the fight.

Dante Braxten, 24 of Atlantic City; and Kamal Allen, 34 of Bridgeton, are each charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The two are still charged and wanted in the case, according to the Sunday police alert.

The three victims, two from Atlantic City and one from Camden, were treated on the scene and then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Camden victim, Akbar Pearson, 33, was charged with aggravated assault.