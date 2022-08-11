Atlantic City resident Angela Burton recognized

Singer and Atlantic City resident Angela Burton received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition of her community service May 20 during a gala in Orlando, Florida. Burton also recently received a congratulatory letter from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
Some of Burton's accomplishments include traveling to 35 countries with the United Service Organizations and performing for U.S. service members; organizing the Rain Boots for Children initiative that distributes donated rain boots to local children; and founding the Creative Multi Media Organization, a nonprofit that honors people in the arts who have “unselfishly given back” to their communities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.