Atlantic City Rescue Mission renovating 30-year-old building, services not affected

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Rescue Mission is renovating its dormitories, but its services are not being disrupted, CEO Dan Brown said Thursday.

"The only thing happening is we are renovating some of our floors, one area at a time," Brown said. "The building is 30 years old, and we are replacing the HVAC system."

Rumors had spread throughout the community that the facility was closing due to a mold problem.

"We do not have a mold problem," Brown said. "We test the air all the time."

Brown said he had received about 60 calls from concerned community members.

"I told them to stop listening to rumors," Brown said. "If we were closing, we would let people know."

The mission is a private nonprofit and not government funded, Brown said. It started in 1964 serving 15 men from an Arctic Avenue location, then moved to a one-story building now used as the mission's clinic on Bacharach Boulevard.

There are about 30 men and 25 women staying in the main building on Bacharach Boulevard.

The women's dorm on the third floor is almost finished, Brown said, and next to be renovated is the men's dorm on the second floor.

The men's floor renovation should take 60 to 90 days, he said.

Women were moved to administrative office space on the fourth floor temporarily, and men will also be moved into other parts of the mission's property temporarily while those renovations take place.

The renovation program was planned for 2½ years but slowed down a bit due to COVID-19, he said.

During the height of the pandemic, the mission had a harder time placing people in permanent housing because long-term housing alternatives became scarce, as few people were moving during that time.

Now those options are opening up again, Brown said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.