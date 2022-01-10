Atlantic City related bills pass Legislature on final day

TRENTON — Bills to allow surcharges on casino hotel rooms to fund public safety, to provide $2 million to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for the NAACP national convention in July, and to allow casinos to deduct the costs of sports betting giveaways from taxable revenues passed the Legislature on Monday.

They all now go to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.

A6257/S4311 directs that a $2 per night fee be assessed on every casino hotel room, to be collected by the state and passed along to the host city — only Atlantic City qualifies in New Jersey — to be used to fund public safety measures. It passed the Assembly 64-13 with two abstentions, and the Senate 26-12.

A6256/S4218, co-sponsored by Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, would appropriate $2 million from the state Department of Community Affairs to the CRDA to cover costs of Atlantic City’s hosting of the national NAACP convention in July. The Senate version S4218 passed the Senate in December, and was substituted for A6256 Monday.

Not everyone was happy with the bill.