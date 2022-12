Atlantic City recreation department hosts 3-point shooting contest

ATLANTIC CITY — On a night of competition, the end goal was bringing the community together, and the city's Recreation Department felt it accomplished that Thursday night with the 2022 Holiday 3-Point Showcase at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex.

"You had the entire community here, from senior citizens to kids to longtime recreation employees that we honored, and it was a great community event," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. "None of this would have been possible without my hardworking recreation staff. They did a tremendous job."

Lamar Thomas, a former Atlantic City High School basketball standout, won the three-round contest before about 300 people packed inside the middle school's gymnasium. He competed against other Atlantic City notables Kay Dunston, Emerson Kidd, Carl Cochran, Derrick Williams, Leon Daniels, Frank Turner, Wayne Nelson, Bria Hill, Shawn Wilson and Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da Kid.

Gillie got in the faces of each of the other 10 shooters, much to the crowd's delight. It was then his turn to get heckled when he was up to take his shots.

The rec department handed out T-shirts as people entered the school and raffled off prizes throughout the night.

The atmosphere was electric for most of the night. Past and present Vikings basketball players and the current football team were honored. The Atlantic City Dolphins and high school cheerleaders and the Hot Topic Dance Academy all performed, with the dance troupe getting the loudest applause of the night.

Several influential people were honored throughout the night, including the late Joyce Ragland; former high school coach Gene Allen, who received a lifetime achievement award; Lloyd Barksdale and William Marable; Turner, who received a Hometown Hero Award; and former Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Ralph Tally, who received a Living Legend Award.

"It was a great community event," said Assistant Recreation Director Mike Griffin. "A lot of people came out. We gave out a lot of raffles. It was a great contest, great shooting."