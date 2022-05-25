Atlantic City receiving $6 million in federal funding for Boardwalk repairs

ATLANTIC CITY — Revitalization work on the Atlantic City Boardwalk is set to begin this fall, with the help of $6 million in federal funding.

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez announced the funding this week, covering 1,200 feet of work on the Boardwalk.

According to staff at Booker’s office in Newark, the project will improve the safety of the site and its resilience to future coastal storms.

“The project will also support the local tourism economy and is estimated to generate $5 million in private investment and create 125 jobs,” reads an announcement from Booker’s office.

According to Atlantic City public information officer Andrew Kramer, the project will start at Florida Avenue and continue at least until Missouri Avenue. That will include the area of the Boardwalk in front of the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Plans are for the work to be completed by the summer of 2023, Kramer said.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan, which Democrats Booker and Menendez both supported.

“The iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk serves as a central hub for small businesses and a tourist destination,” Booker said. “As the frequency and impact of severe weather and coastal flooding increase, ongoing rehabilitation is needed for the Boardwalk to remain safe for residents, businesses, and tourists. I was proud to support this critical revitalization project, which will repair damaged sections of the boardwalk and ensure that it remains a central component of the community’s economy.”

“Atlantic City is vital to our state’s tourism industry and plays a critical role in the success of the local economy,” said Menendez. “I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan manner to pass the American Rescue Plan which will deliver millions of federal dollars to support this major project, while creating good-paying jobs and boosting the South Jersey economy. I thank the Biden Administration for supporting this project and their dedication to families across New Jersey.”

This project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021. The two programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.

In a November letter to the federal Economic Development Administration’s regional director Linda Cruz-Carnal, Booker described the project as critical, and cited the expected increase in frequency and impact of storms, citing damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“More recently, Atlantic City’s local economy was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, and at times the city’s unemployment rate was among the highest in the country,” he wrote. “Even as new industries emerge to provide opportunity for Atlantic City, tourism will remain a central component of the community’s economy. Ongoing rehabilitation and replacement of portions of the boardwalk are crucial to ensuring that the local economy of Atlantic City is equipped for success in the years to come.”

