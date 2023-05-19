ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Police Athletic League has received $65,000 from the state to restart a youth boxing program shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and New Jersey State Athletic Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. announced the award Thursday.

“Offering safe places for youth to enrich their physical fitness, minds and wellbeing gives them an opportunity to better their futures,” Platkin said in a statement. “The programs we are announcing funding for today transcend boxing and can have an impact far beyond the ring.”

ACPAL used the previous round of funding in 2019 to launch an after-school boxing program to serve youth ages 11 to 15, with the goal of building self-esteem, providing a safe space to enjoy positive activities and propelling participants toward success, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

The yearlong program will provide daily weekday activities from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for 20 youth, some referred by schools, community-based organizations, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic County Youth Services Commission and the courts.

In addition to being trained in physical fitness and learning the business aspect of boxing, participants are expected to acquire life skills, attend career development workshops, help with hosting an amateur boxing exhibition and compete in amateur boxing events, the Attorney General's Office said.

A Trenton gym also received $65,000 to start a similar program, the Attorney General's Office said.