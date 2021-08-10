Atlantic City receives bid to use Bader Field for truck driving school

ATLANTIC CITY — While the future of Bader Field has been up in the air for years, the city is considering using the space for a truck driving school.
Last week, the city's purchasing board reviewed a bid from the Ernest Trans School of Trucking LLC.
According to the bid information on the city's website, the company is registered to an address in the High Gate Apartment complex on Absecon Boulevard.
Attempts to reach the company's registered agent, Lorenzo Smith Jr., of Oaklyn, Camden County, were unsuccessful.
"Atlantic City is committed to helping provide residents with as many employment and career opportunities as possible," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement Tuesday. "Although the RFPs (request for proposals) for Bader Field are still under review, the trucking school could help provide residents with another stable career path, which is a huge priority for my administration."
Rebekah Mena, public information officer for the Mayor's Office, emphasized that the development of Bader Field will be a multiyear project and no decision has been made about the long-term development of the property.
The bid will be reviewed by City Council during its next meeting, Aug. 25.
During the Southern New Jersey Development Council’s Construction Forecast in June, Small said the city hopes to announce soon what could be coming to the site.
“Hopefully soon, very soon, (with) some big people, a group across the country, we’ll have a major announcement on a multibillion-dollar project,” Small said at the time.
Bader Field is a 150-acre former airport. The site has been used for events including large-scale food distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In early June, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival was held there. The annual event, traditionally held at the Atlantic City Convention Center, was moved outside and was the city’s first big event since the pandemic stopped festivals and conventions.
In 2016, the city put the field up for auction with a minimum bid of $155 million. The resort received two bids for the land but ultimately rejected the offers.
A year later, the city authorized a request for proposals on the site and received four unsuccessful concepts.
In March, council proposed a resolution to vet a proposed $2.7 billion development plan to turn the field into a “world-class motor destination,” with a race course, housing and mixed-use buildings. The state of that project is also unclear.
