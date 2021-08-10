Atlantic City receives bid to use Bader Field for truck driving school

ATLANTIC CITY — While the future of Bader Field has been up in the air for years, the city is considering using the space for a truck driving school.

Last week, the city's purchasing board reviewed a bid from the Ernest Trans School of Trucking LLC.

According to the bid information on the city's website, the company is registered to an address in the High Gate Apartment complex on Absecon Boulevard.

Attempts to reach the company's registered agent, Lorenzo Smith Jr., of Oaklyn, Camden County, were unsuccessful.

"Atlantic City is committed to helping provide residents with as many employment and career opportunities as possible," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement Tuesday. "Although the RFPs (request for proposals) for Bader Field are still under review, the trucking school could help provide residents with another stable career path, which is a huge priority for my administration."

Development of Atlantic City's Bader Field in the works ATLANTIC CITY — Although the future of Bader Field has been discussed for years, little is k…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rebekah Mena, public information officer for the Mayor's Office, emphasized that the development of Bader Field will be a multiyear project and no decision has been made about the long-term development of the property.

The bid will be reviewed by City Council during its next meeting, Aug. 25.