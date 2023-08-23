ATLANTIC CITY — Jay Johnson remembered when the city's LGBTQ community was bustling.

Visiting bars like Studio Six and the Chester Inn on New York Avenue, the epicenter of the city's gay community in the late 20th century, were fond memories for him.

Which is why Johnson, 63, decided to attend the city's first Rainbow Beach Bash on Tuesday. The bash was held at the Park Place beach in front of the Claridge Hotel, also known as Rainbow Beach for its history as a popular LGBTQ beach.

"I remember the days in Atlantic City where you had to hide, but now it's so open, it's wonderful," Johnson said.

He drove from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to visit a friend who invited him to the event, and made it just in time for its 2 p.m. start.

Although the event started off a little breezy, with city officials using cinderblocks to hold down two beach tents that housed rainbow gym bags filled with fans, glasses and beach balls, people like Johnson still came out to enjoy the day.

The city also provided cold, non-alcoholic drinks, bagged lunches and giveaways for the dozens of people who attended, such as Debbie Harper, who was drawn by the rainbow flags flapping everywhere.

"The sky is pretty, and the clouds are out, but we got the rainbow," said Harper, 64, a city native who ended up at the bash with her wife, Billy Lloyd Harper, on her rare day off from being a private chef. "This is what we need now, the support, like we used to be back in the day. The more people, the more powerful we are as a group."

Visibility was one of the reasons Judah Dorrington, Atlantic City's LGBTQ+ liaison, decided to host the event.

"Almost every place in Atlantic City has an LGBTQ+ offering," said Dorrington, adding the city had more to offer the community than drag shows.

Besides the city's Multicultural Affairs department, which often hosts flag raisings and other events that highlight the island's diverse subpopulations, Dorrington said there were other organizations and programs that serve the LGBTQ community. Some of those include the local NAACP's LGBTQ+ Silver Linings program, which had representatives at the beach bash, AC Pride, which hosts inclusive events throughout the city, and AtlantiCare's medical clinic, which has LGBTQ resources.

Lloyd Harper said it doesn't have to be Pride Month for the city to have LGBTQ-centered events, which is why the Rainbow Beach Bash was important to people such as her.

"Back in the day, we didn't do things besides partying, or do other events, like play softball, or even have conversations with each other about what our goals are," said Lloyd Harper. "It's great to see the community evolving for us."

"I'm just excited that this is happening, and I'm happy to be a part of it," Johnson said.

