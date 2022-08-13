Atlantic City Rail Line delays down to 45 minutes

NJ Transit on Saturday afternoon reported the Atlantic City Rail Line is experiencing up to 45-minute delays in both directions due to signal issues.
The rail and bus agency had previously reported delays up to 90 and later 60 minutes, and several trains were canceled during the day.
Tickets and passes for the rail line from Atlantic City to Philadelphia are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and PATCO, NJ Transit says on its website.
