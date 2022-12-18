Atlantic City Race Course still out to pasture

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City Race Course had long been a local landmark.

Celebrities and politicians, rock stars and sports legends made appearances there, drawing in thousands of visitors and bringing life to the township and its neighbors.

It is today populated with overgrown weeds and deteriorating stands, having been closed for seven years. Township residents and those with a connection to the race course have been left to wonder what happens next.

Since its closure in 2015, a variety of projects have been proposed for the site, but none has come to fruition.

Pastor John Ash of the Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing, a director at-large with the Mays Landing Merchants Association, expressed pessimism about the future of the racetrack.

He noted that activity there had been dormant for seven years, as talks about redevelopment have percolated and then quietly died.

Santa Hustle comes to Atlantic City Boardwalk for first time ATLANTIC CITY — It was time to dash away all across the Boardwalk.

“If I’m not optimistic, it’s because nothing has happened,” Ash said. “It’s just there and nothing happened.”

Merchants Association President John Kurtz, the owner of County Seat Florist, said he could recall when the race course was “thriving.” He said he thought there was still interest in the racing.

Township officials did not respond to requests for comment.

A representative of Greenwood Racing Inc., which purchased the race course in 2001 for $15 million, did not respond to a request for comment. Greenwood also owns Parx Casino and Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The property is centrally located, sitting directly behind the Hamilton Mall and a short drive off the Black Horse Pike and Atlantic City Expressway.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson recalled the race course fondly.

Stockton University to offer summer 2023 tuition discount in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University announced Thursday it will offer a discounted tuition an…

He said he used to work at the racetrack when it was a center of life in the Atlantic City area, with premier horses and jockeys taking to the track as tens of thousands watched from the grandstand. Rows of motels along the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township served as lodging for people who planned to stay the night to gamble at the races. Residents throughout the county, he said, would plan their entire day around avoiding the racetrack traffic.

“It was exciting, every day you went to the track,” Levinson said. “It was a boon for everybody in the county itself.”

The clubhouse at the track was also a hot spot for celebrities and stars, ranging from Philadelphia 76ers great Wilt Chamberlain to actress Betty Grable. Disgraced baseball great Pete Rose was a regular at the track, Levinson said, and the county executive also recalled meeting Hall of Fame center fielder Willie Mays there.

“Willie Mays was having dinner, and of course I imposed,” Levinson said.

The Atlantic City Race Course was founded in 1946 with ties to big names out of the gate. The first president of the Atlantic City Racing Association was Jack Kelly, former Olympic rower, Philadelphia politician and father of actress Grace Kelly, eventual princess of Monaco.

Original stockholders included comedian Bob Hope and singer Frank Sinatra. The track continued to draw other entertainment events, attracting about 117,000 attendees to a three-day, 1969 concert that included Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. The introduction of simulcast, which allowed for Atlantic City Race Course attendees to wager on races throughout the state broadcast on site, helped bring in more money during the 1980s and 1990s.

Santa Hustle coming to Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — Santa Claus is running to town — and you can, too.

In more recent years, Cabela’s, an outdoor sports retailer, proposed buying 240 acres of the track in April 2005 before the offer fell through seven months later.

A Mercato Market did open in May 2014 before closing in June 2014 due to what it claimed was a lack of support from vendors. The race course closed in January 2015.

Greenwood and the township agreed to design a redevelopment plan for the property in 2019. There were discussions about building a hotel on the site, something about which township officials expressed enthusiasm. An earlier redevelopment plan unveiled in 2011 called for a conference center, hotel and an aviation-technology research center. Neither plan has resulted in an actual project.

Levinson said the race course’s decline had been in the works for decades. The advent of casino gambling in Atlantic City diverted gamblers away from the Mays Landing attraction.

There had been various efforts to sustain the course since then, including by the casinos, which tried to arrange for a free busing program to and from the track. The introduction of simulcast helped buoy the property for years. Various promotions, including hot air balloon rides, were also attempted, but the writing was on the wall, Levinson said.

“When casino gaming opened, that was the death knell of the Atlantic City Race Course,” he said. “It just didn’t work out, it was over.”

Runners endure wind, rain at Atlantic City Marathon & Half Marathon ATLANTIC CITY — Light rain and gusty winds did not dampen the enthusiasm or put runners off course.

Ash said the property could perhaps be used as housing, especially affordable housing, which he said is needed in the township. He indicated a manufacturing center of some sort or warehouse space were other possibilities. There was still a way to explore recreation, with Ash suggesting it was possible area colleges could use the space for one of their sports.

Kurtz said projects in the township are dependent on the growth of a set of local industries, especially lodging. The large crowds drawn in by racetracks and local events and businesses, Kurtz said, need a place they can check into for a long stay in the township. The availability of waterfront property by Lake Lenape and the Great Egg Harbor River, he said, makes the prospects of more lodging space for vacation or business travel an especially strong concept. A project at the racetrack would also benefit from an adjoining convention space, where companies or professionals can meet for retreats or extended training sessions.

“In order to bring business, you need accommodations to bring people here,” Kurtz said. “That’s what draws people and businesses to support the community.”

A former township mayor, Kurtz said he had long championed the idea of increasing lodging and convention space in the township. In the area around the racetrack specifically, he said there were rural lots able to be developed. While he acknowledged there may be some objections, Kurtz said he was confident any issues regarding zoning or traffic flow could be addressed. He said the township government should prioritize what would benefit residents overall.

“I would like for them to consider more what our residents want, what the community needs to grow,” Kurtz said. “Talking and working through things is what makes things happen.”

Levinson agreed the property is in a good location and noted there is a wealth of parking available to any developer. He said he was hopeful the property could “be something again” and just needed “someone with vision and money.”

As of today, however, the last race has been run.

“It’s just a memory now,” Levinson said.

GALLERY: Atlantic City Race Course 121822-pac-nws-racetrack HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES Atlantic City Race Course 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack 121822-pac-nws-racetrack