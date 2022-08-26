Atlantic City "quality of life" repeat offender defendants get day in court

MAYS LANDING — Nine defendants charged with repeat shoplifting and other quality-of-life offenses in Atlantic City got their chance in Superior Court Friday for substance abuse and/or mental health treatment rather than prosecution and jail.

At the same time, the "Clean and Safe Atlantic City" group whose work spurred the crackdown on repeat offenders, continued to meet in Atlantic City, this week talking about ways to get illegal all-terrain vehicles off city streets and to increase camera surveillance on Atlantic Avenue.

The group was organized by Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, and at first focused on rampant shoplifting at Tanger Outlets The Walk that was hurting the city's image and ability for visitors to feel safe.

The group's work has been spearheaded by newly confirmed Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, who was in court Friday rather than at the meeting.

Of the nine defendants whose cases were handled in court under Reynolds' "At Risk Initiative" on Friday before Atlantic County Presiding Criminal Court Judge Bernard E. Delury Jr., five agreed to accept substance abuse and/or mental health treatment.

Jewish Family Services and Hope One will meet with them and come up with a treatment plan which will be presented to Delury on Sept. 30, Reynolds said.

"The one thing that is crystal clear on this first court date (for the At Risk Initiative) showed how successful it can be to bring everyone together in the room at one time," Reynolds said of defendants, prosecutors, defense lawyers, judges and social service providers like JFS and Hope One. "It forces everyone to do their job, make decisions about how things will be handled and be prepared."

Those whose crimes are indictable and so handled by Superior Court — for shoplifting merchandise valued over $200, for example — also have several if not dozens of municipal court matters pending, officials have said.

If those nine people were randomly intermixed in various court sessions, the social service providers wouldn't be there, Reynolds said.

"What happens is just a referral," Reynolds said. "What we did by getting all stakeholders in the room together, which is a result of Councilman Shabazz holding those meetings ... the focus is on these defendants who have special needs for different layers of treatment."

Defendants, too, have to make a plan and live up to it, Reynolds said.

"If they don't live up to the plan, they come back and have to face what the alternative is," Reynolds said of prosecution and possible jail time.

"Our goal is not to incarcerate, but to give them help," Reynolds said.

Their municipal court cases on similar charges will be postponed and resolved if they complete treatment, Reynolds said.

Four failed to appear in court, but will get another chance to appear Sept. 30. One was not served with Friday's date, and will now be served with the later date; another is in Ancora Psychiatric Hospital and will have a court date via Zoom on Sept. 23; another who failed to appear in court on Aug. 16 had his bail increased to $25,000, which will be vacated if he appears Sept. 30; and a fourth refused to acknowledge his notice because it did not include his full name, and will be served again with his complete name.

One defendant who has no fixed address and has a history of mental illness told the judge he mainly needed housing assistance, but denied needing anything else.

He is someone Reynolds has known for a long time, and who has serious mental health issues, the prosecutor said.

Now social service workers are cooperating with him and his defense attorney to put a plan together, and that has a much higher chance of succeeding than the usual referral, Reynolds said.

While Reynolds was in court, Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-2nd, was among those in attendance at the "Clean & Safe Atlantic City" public safety meeting held at City Hall Friday morning.

Guardian said legislation is still in the works to address city and statewide issues associated with illegal ATV riding on city roads which creates a serious safety hazard.

"We're going to come at this with a number of co-sponsors because this is an issue that faces the whole state, and is no Republican or Democrat issue," said Guardian. "Everyone's on board."

At the last "Clean and Safe AC" meeting earlier this month, Guardian expected to have a draft ATV bill by Friday's meeting, but legislation is still being drafted.

Local officials said police are not allowed to pursue illegal ATV riders because of safety concerns.

"They all know we can't catch them," said Chief of County Detectives for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office, Bruce DeShields. "So what we're doing now is sending individuals out, and setting up surveillance."

DeShields said surveillance was another way municipalities could monitor, apprehend and seize illegal ATVs not respecting motor vehicle and registration laws.

An Atlantic City Police Department representative said a new pole camera system used during the recent beach concerts and the Atlantic City Airshow last weekend will be moved to Kentucky and Atlantic avenues within the next day or two for better police monitoring.

Shabazz held the first "Clean and Safe" meeting a few weeks before the national NAACP convention came to Atlantic City in July.

At the time, he said it was partly to prepare for the national spotlight the convention would bring, but vowed the efforts would continue after the convention.

Reynolds and others working to address rampant theft at Tanger Outlets The Walk and elsewhere in the city have said a culture of lawlessness has negatively impacted quality of life for residents and visitors.

Reynolds has also said the shoplifters sell the expensive designer items they steal to a criminal network for pennies on the dollar, in order to buy illegal drugs to which they are addicted.

The group that meets includes members of the county prosecutor’s office, the Atlantic City Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the city’s casinos, Tanger Outlets The Walk, Bass Pro Shops and court staff.

The next Clean & Safe AC meeting will be held Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.