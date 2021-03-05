Atlantic City putting Atlantic Avenue on a 'diet'

“It’s a full package,” Ahiarakwe said. “We’re looking to bid the project in October 2021.”

Business owners seemed open to the idea Wednesday, with a suggestion or two.

“The bike lane should be next to the curb, like in New York City,” said Abdullah Anderson of Omar and Abdullah’s Hair Bazaar on Atlantic Avenue, right in the middle of the city.

The parking lane then would separate bikers and traffic, and bikers could stop easily to go into a business.

That way cars wouldn’t have to cross the bike lane to get to the parking lane, he said.

“If they do it that way, I’d agree,” Anderson said. “The other way, I don’t like that.”

Down in the Inlet, Noel Feliciano, owner of One Stop Bait & Tackle, said there is much less traffic so the impact won’t be as great.

“As long as there is parking ... it’s for the better,” Feliciano said, adding he hopes drivers will be more likely to make it to the Inlet area. “This neck of the woods is the gem of Atlantic City.”

Safety had to be improved on the avenue for the city to get federal funding for road rehabilitation, Ahiarakwe said.