Atlantic City puts new short-term rental regulations on the books

As a result, historically residential neighborhoods, such as Chelsea and Venice Park, have grappled with quality of life issues. Going back no less than three years, residents have regularly attended council meetings to plead with officials to do something about noise, trash collection and parking, among other issues.

“I moved into a residential area that has become a hotel district,” said Dora Grossman, a resident of Chelsea. “That is just not fair. I don’t know how to deal with it, other than ask council to help me, as a resident, to be able to live my life in a normal manner.”

Conversely, short-term rental operators and owners contend the majority of them are respectful of neighbors, abide by local laws and contribute a great deal economically to Atlantic City. Many also point out that vacation rentals have long been part of Atlantic City’s appeal.

“This is not a new phenomenon shore towns have. This is what they are — they’re summer rentals. We will be lucky to be like every other shore town,” Kurt Kwart said.

Fourth Ward Councilman Md Hossain Morshed became angry after several opponents of the new regulations called in to Wednesday’s council meeting, delivering a passionate defense of residents and their rights.