Atlantic City public safety group takes on Illegally ridden ATVs, dirt bikes

ATLANTIC CITY — Assemblyman Don Guardian will draft legislation to require identification tags for off-road vehicles in New Jersey, to help police trace owners of those ridden illegally, he said at a Friday meeting of a group working on public safety issues in the resort.

"We have asked (the Office of Legislative Services) to look at every other state to find out if any legislation has been put together," said Guardian, R-Atlantic, and a former city mayor. "Whatever we can do at the state level to help, we want to do that."

Currently police have no way of identifying riders who illegally drive on roads and city rights-of-way, ignoring traffic laws and creating a public safety hazard, Acting Police Chief James Sarkos said.

Police are not allowed to pursue illegally ridden dirt bikes and ATVs, under rules set out by the state Attorney General, because of the risk of causing a serious accident, Sarkos said.

That has made it difficult to apprehend those breaking the law.

New Hard Rock Hotel & Casino President Anthony Faranca said illegal riders are endangering themselves and visitors who are walking in the area of the casino parking areas.

"They do wheelies down our drive," Faranca said of the entry to valet parking. And they don't wear helmets, putting themselves at grave risk of severe injury, he said.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, a Democrat who is the organizer of the "Clean and Safe Atlantic City" meetings, said the idea for putting identification tags on off-road vehicles was jumpstarted by an Aug. 7 Press of Atlantic City editorial.

Guardian expects to have a draft bill by the next public safety meeting Aug. 26, he said.

Sarkos also said he and other city officials are rewriting an ordinance that fines gas stations and storage facilities for servicing all terrain vehicles and dirt bikes illegally ridden on resort roads and rights-of-way, after a similar ordinance failed to garner support last month.

"We feel public safety is a shared responsibility," Sarkos said. "They should not be servicing those riding illegally."

The amended ordinance would allow gas station attendants and storage facility workers who feel their safety would be jeopardized by refusing to sell gas or give access to those riding illegally to avoid fines if they quickly notify police of the illegal activity, Sarkos said.

"That will be a safe ordinance for everyone," he said.

The new ordinance will be back before City Council soon, Sarkos said.

Some council members were concerned that the ordinance presented at the July meeting could put gas station attendants and storage facility workers at risk if they have to refuse to sell gas to, or provide storage, for those breaking the law.

At the July meeting, council did pass another ordinance setting out rules for confiscating and destroying all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes illegally ridden on city streets and rights-of-way.

Sarkos said after the meeting that police have seized a small number of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes under the new ordinance, but none destroyed yet.

"We are ironing out the process," Sarkos said.

Sarkos was recently driving with his wife on Atlantic Avenue when he witnessed an illegally ridden off-road vehicle leave the roadway and crash on the sidewalk, Sarkos said. He jumped out an apprehended the rider, who was attempting to flee.

"The vehicle wouldn't start," Sarkos said. So Sarkos was able to confiscate it.

Under the amended ordinance, it would not be illegal for storage facilities to rent to people storing off-road vehicles, but the facilities would have to stop people from riding them out of the facility and back into the facility illegally, Sarkos said.

It would also be legal to sell gas to those bringing off-road vehicles to a gas station on a trailer, but not to those riding them illegally into and out of the gas station, he said.