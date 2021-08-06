Atlantic City program puts spotlight on young entrepreneurs

“Any time we can be a part of something and meet other entrepreneurs, we are there,” said “momager” Nicole.

Vendor tables held baked goods, smoothies, shirts, hats, jewelry and more. Organizations like Ideal's Opportunity Youth Academy and JEVS Human Services also attended with information about resources and opportunities for youth.

Austin, a Stockton University graduate and former hairdresser, once had dreams of becoming a lawyer but found her calling in nonprofit work. She came up with the idea for the Young Entrepreneurs event as an outlet for the creative and entrepreneurial-minded youth she encountered in the city.

“My hope is that once they see how many people care about what they’re doing and support them, that they will want to go farther and farther and make Atlantic City proud,” said Austin. “We don’t want them to be discouraged, we want them to be encouraged.”

“This particular event is geared towards the youth that are trying to open up businesses and want to be entrepreneurs. We are letting our youth know that the community is standing behind their efforts to be excellent,” said Tamika Young, 50, a teacher, lifelong Atlantic City resident and mentor with In My C.A.R.E.

“It’s something positive. That’s what this city needs right now.”

For more information, visit inmycarementoring.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.