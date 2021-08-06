Atlantic City program puts spotlight on young entrepreneurs

ATLANTIC CITY — Sarielle Torres sat under the blazing sun at a table covered with her creations: tie-dyed T-shirts emblazoned with phrases like “The only threat is my potential.”
She was not the only one. Dozens gathered Friday at Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park in the Northeast Inlet for a Young Entrepreneurs event organized by In My C.A.R.E. Mentoring Program Inc.
Founded by Shalanda Austin, the program is composed of adult volunteer mentors and mentee girls ages 8 to 18. The event was created to showcase youths' entrepreneurial endeavors and give them an opportunity to sell their products.
“There are so many talented young people within the city of Atlantic City,” Austin said.
Sarielle, 12, of Gloucester City, Camden County started making shirts during the COVID-19 pandemic because she needed something to do while her mother, Francesca Torres, held business meetings.
"My mom would have events with women and there would be a lot of kids there and the kids had nothing to do," said Sarielle."(She) owns her own business, and seeing that empowered me to do so.”
Mother-daughter duo Nicole and Ray-ana Murray, of Woodbine, heard about the event through Facebook, where they sell Ray-ana’s jewelry creations, including anklets, bracelets and earrings.
“Any time we can be a part of something and meet other entrepreneurs, we are there,” said “momager” Nicole.
Vendor tables held baked goods, smoothies, shirts, hats, jewelry and more. Organizations like Ideal's Opportunity Youth Academy and JEVS Human Services also attended with information about resources and opportunities for youth.
Austin, a Stockton University graduate and former hairdresser, once had dreams of becoming a lawyer but found her calling in nonprofit work. She came up with the idea for the Young Entrepreneurs event as an outlet for the creative and entrepreneurial-minded youth she encountered in the city.
“My hope is that once they see how many people care about what they’re doing and support them, that they will want to go farther and farther and make Atlantic City proud,” said Austin. “We don’t want them to be discouraged, we want them to be encouraged.”
“This particular event is geared towards the youth that are trying to open up businesses and want to be entrepreneurs. We are letting our youth know that the community is standing behind their efforts to be excellent,” said Tamika Young, 50, a teacher, lifelong Atlantic City resident and mentor with In My C.A.R.E.
“It’s something positive. That’s what this city needs right now.”
For more information, visit inmycarementoring.org.
