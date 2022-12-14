Atlantic City problem reporting system CitiStat starts getting results

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials reported Wednesday on how they resolved complaints about broken streetlights, poor property conditions and drug users in city parks under the CitiStat program to improve city services.

Assistant Director of Public Works Crystal Lewis said as of Monday, the city has repaired and restored to service 338 city-owned streetlights on roads and another 76 light poles on the Boardwalk.

CitiStat meetings are held biweekly at Stockton University's City Campus, where city department directors report on their activities to citizens.

The program is designed to maximize accountability in city departments, according to the state Department of Community Affairs, which got the program going here.

The DCA is in charge of the state takeover of the city.

"I couldn’t be more delighted with the concept of what we’re doing," said resident Sonny Ireland, a retired city firefighter. "These are people who work for us and are here to admit that. ... What could be better than that?"

"I too want to comment this is a great thing," said Augusta Garrett, president of the Venice Park Civic Association.

She said many of the problems she has reported about property conditions in her neighborhood have been addressed. Only a few remain, she said.

"Most are like hazardous trees and overgrown grass," she said, and handed a list to officials.

City Business Administrator Anthony Swan said the meeting times will vary in the new year, with some meetings held in the morning and some in the early evening, to give more people an opportunity to attend.

After hearing complaints of drug users leaving needles and other trash in Brown's Park at the Nov. 30 meeting, Director of Health and Human Services Jarrod Barnes said the city has now cleaned trash from all of the parks, has them on a regular cleaning schedule, and is in the process of locking the parks overnight and reopening them in the morning, to deter drug users from congregating in them.

"We should have the locks in hopefully by the end of the week," Barnes said, "and we'll get these parks locked up."

At the Nov. 30 CitiStat meeting, the city reported taking 88 complaints, mainly through its online portal GovPilot, which is available on the city's home page at acnj.gov.

At the time, officials said six problems were resolved and the rest either in process or not yet started.

On Wednesday, the city reported taking 171 new complaints mainly through GovPilot, but did not report on how many were handled and how many still pending.

The most common type of complaint remains reports for debris on private property, said IT Director Patrick Quinlan, who prepares the reports.

At the Nov. 30 meeting, a resident had complained that she called 911 to report a break-in at her place of worship, and was told there was no patrol car available to send to her.

Police Chief James Sarkos said Wednesday a communications call center worker had misclassified the call, resulting in a dispatcher failing to send a car from another location.

"It didn't get the proper coding to get an urgent response," Sarkos said. "This is being corrected with disciplinary action to make sure it doesn't happen again."

A business owner on Nov. 30 also reported illegal drug sales activity on Tennessee Avenue, and asked police to increase patrols there.

Sarkos said Wednesday detectives had investigated and that led to the arrest of one man, along with the recovery of a handgun and cocaine.

On Wednesday, resident Joseph Wilkins said he visited a friend who lives in a private apartment building at 101 Boardwalk, and a property manager told him he could not park in a handicapped spot there as "those spaces are paid parking spaces."

"I'm not sure, but in the state of New Jersey I never heard of anybody paying to park in disabled parking spaces," Wilkins said. "I have asked Mr. Finch to investigate but am still waiting for a response."

"At 101 Boardwalk we don’t have jurisdiction over parking, but I did reach out to management. I will get back to you on that," said Dale Finch, director of licensing and inspections for the city.

Finch also reported on many issues brought up at the Nov. 30 meeting, including the poor condition of a unit at 101 Boardwalk he said has had many repairs made to it since then.

Finch said one Fairmount Avenue property the city got complaints about is a licensed short-term rental property, but another was found to be an illegal rental, which was shut down.

In another section of the city, his office took action to shut down a property with three illegal rentals, he said.

"We have vacated the properties, and those people have been relocated," Finch said. "We have boarded up (the buildings) and will continue to monitor them."

"Progress is happening on Fairmount Avenue," said resident Diane Bey, who had complained Nov. 30 of poor property conditions and an excess number of people living in houses near hers.

"Thank you very much, but don’t drop the ball," Bey said. She said one of her neighbors is a hoarder and though he has begun cleaning up his property she is afraid he will revert to old habits without the city keeping an eye on him.

City Solicitor Mike Perugini said his department is working on an ordinance that will restrict hours some businesses can operate, after hearing complaints about illegal activities in front of some businesses that stay open overnight.

"We recognize the need to try to take action ... to discourage activities that compromise safety, particularly at night," Perugini said. "We will propose an ordinance and try to get it in front of City Council as soon as possible."

The next CitiStat meeting will be 10 a.m. Jan. 11 in the Fannie Lou Hamer room at Stockton's City Campus.

To report a concern or problem, visit acnj.gov and click on "Report a Concern."