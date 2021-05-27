 Skip to main content
Atlantic City prepares for Memorial Day weekend as restrictions are lifted
Terry Glebocki, CEO Ocean Casino talks about beginning Friday, the statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted and venues can drop social distancing Thursday May 27, 2021. Ocean Casino Resort has been approved to operate at 100% occupancy effective 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, meaning all slot machines and table games will be available. Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, while those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask while indoors. The polycarbonate dividers between table games and slot machines will come down, and eating and drinking restrictions while standing will be lifted.

ATLANTIC CITY — For the first time in more than a year, a sense of normalcy is returning to the resort. 

Beginning Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, masks will no longer be required indoors for fully vaccinated people and social distancing rules will end in New Jersey for retail businesses, food and beverage establishments and casinos. 

With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, officials from the city's nine casinos are more than ready to welcome guests back to the resort and begin mending the financial wound the industry suffered due to the pandemic.

All of Atlantic City's casinos were forced to shut down from March to early July 2020, with health and safety restrictions gradually being phased out since. 

"This is great, we've been waiting for this," said Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort. "Memorial Day will be unlike last year, for sure."

The pandemic was responsible for knocking casino profits down by more than 80%, according to figures released by state gaming regulators. 

The resort's casinos collectively garnered $117.5 million in gross operating profits in 2020, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That was down from nearly $594 million a year earlier.

Noel Stevenson, spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment, said the newest guidelines from the state will allow the resort to begin healing. 

"Caesars, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana are pleased to see the return of indoor events, entertainment, meetings and conventions and more of the amenities our guests expect from our resorts," Stevenson said. "Gov. Murphy’s most recent order allows us to take a needed step forward in our recovery effort. It will enable us to fully reopen this summer, just in time for Atlantic City’s peak season."

And the casinos have big plans for the holiday weekend. 

Mayor Marty Small Sr. will perform the annual “unlocking of the ocean” ceremony on the Boardwalk in front of Resorts Casino Hotel at 2 p.m. Small will be joined by Steve Downey, Atlantic City Beach Patrol chief; and Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts.

“As we look ahead to summer 2021, the casino industry provides a unique attraction to our region that benefits all of the region’s surrounding businesses — small or large,” Christina Renna, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey, said in a news release Wednesday. “The start of summer and the return of events and activities across Atlantic City is not only a win for the city but for the entire South Jersey economy. This momentum is a critical step forward as we begin to rebuild and recover from this devastating pandemic.”

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Ocean will return to operating at 100% capacity with all machines and table games.

Additionally, the polycarbonate dividers between table games and slot machines will come down and there will no longer be a restriction on eating and drinking while standing.

And for the first time since 2019, Ocean's H2Q Beach Club will reopen. 

"This staff at the beach club wasn't here last summer, so they're back, which is super exciting," said Lisa Costandino, Ocean's director of public relations and social media.

Most notably to Glebocki, guests and staff who have been fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside the casino. 

"I think one of the first things that you will notice is that masks will no longer be required if you're fully vaccinated," Glebocki said. "So both team members and guests will be able to lose the masks, which will be very welcomed by a lot."

Those who are unvaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Although Ocean can't exactly gauge how many guests it's expecting for the holiday weekend, Glebocki is confident there will be a hefty turnout. 

"Last year was a complete unknown, we had no way of knowing if people were going to be receptive to what we were doing, if they would be comfortable coming out," Glebocki said. "This year we know. They are coming out. It's normalcy right? We're so excited to just be normal."

What's happening in the casinos

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

• Borgata Comedy Club is open with shows Friday through Monday.

• The Water Club hotel tower is now open for weekend bookings.

• Borgata's outdoor pool is open starting Friday, weekends only.

• Borgata Beer Garden, featuring a full-service canopied bar serving more than 15 domestic and craft beers along with snacks, is open noon to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

• Bally’s Beach Bar will open at 11 a.m. Friday. Beginning in June, the Beach Bar will be open daily at 11 with live music every day. New this year is the Beach Barbecue, serving chicken, burgers, hot dogs, sausage and more.

• Win a 2021 Ford F-150 by earning entries through Monday.

Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City resorts

• Tropicana Atlantic City

o Free Fireworks 10 p.m. Saturdays from May 29 to Sept. 10, excluding July 3.

• Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

o Harrah’s will enhance The Lobby Bar, located in the center of the property, doubling the size of the existing bar.

o The Pool After Dark is slated to reopen in June.

• Caesars Atlantic City

o Through Saturday, every time you hit a jackpot over $1,200 at Harrah’s, Caesars or Tropicana, you will qualify for one free electronic entry into their $25,000 jackpot drawings. Be 1 of 45 winners to walk away with a share of $25,000 in free slot play with a top prize of $1,000.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

• Live Entertainment is back at The Deck.

o Friday: No Pressure, 7:30 p.m.

o Saturday: The Deck Band, 2:30 p.m., Don't Call Me Francis, 8 p.m.

o Sunday: The Exceptions, 2:30 p.m., Cheers the Band, 8 p.m.

o Monday: Bobby & Mike, noon

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

• Hard Rock’s Beach Bar will open Memorial Day weekend.

• Andrew Santino will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

• $100,000 Holiday Sweepstakes on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. Every 30 minutes, five Wild Card members will win $1,000 in Bonus Free Play, and at 8 p.m., 20 players will win $2,000 in Bonus Free Play.

Ocean Casino Resort

• HQ2 Beachclub will open with a three-day celebration beginning Saturday. Cash Cash will reopen the club Saturday, followed by Meduza on Sunday and Fergie DJ and PS1 on Monday.

• The Cabanas at Ocean will open Friday. Call the Reservations Department 609-783-8000 to reserve.

• $300,000 Memorial Day Weekend Sweepstakes 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Ten winners every 30 minutes will win up to $500 Free Play. Grand prize drawings totaling $25,000 cash at 11 p.m.

Resorts Casino Hotel

• Annual Beach Ball Drop on Friday will be streamed live to the TVs on the casino floor at 5 p.m.

o 10 winners will be chosen to grab a ball that could be worth $5,000 in slot cash. Earn entries through 3:45 p.m. Friday to participate.

o Strolling entertainers from 4 to 8 p.m.

o Hot Summer Fun Prize Patrol will roam the casino floor 5 to 6 p.m.

o 10X cashback on slot play 6 to 9 p.m.

o $500 every 15 minutes in slot cash 9 p.m. to midnight.

• Live entertainment at LandShark Bar & Grill and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville seven days a week starting Friday through Labor Day.

• 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sweepstakes, grand prize drawing Sunday at 4 p.m.

• Dougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar open for dinner seven days a week.

