Atlantic City prepares for Memorial Day weekend as restrictions are lifted

Additionally, the polycarbonate dividers between table games and slot machines will come down and there will no longer be a restriction on eating and drinking while standing.

And for the first time since 2019, Ocean's H2Q Beach Club will reopen.

"This staff at the beach club wasn't here last summer, so they're back, which is super exciting," said Lisa Costandino, Ocean's director of public relations and social media.

Most notably to Glebocki, guests and staff who have been fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside the casino.

"I think one of the first things that you will notice is that masks will no longer be required if you're fully vaccinated," Glebocki said. "So both team members and guests will be able to lose the masks, which will be very welcomed by a lot."

Those who are unvaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although Ocean can't exactly gauge how many guests it's expecting for the holiday weekend, Glebocki is confident there will be a hefty turnout.

"Last year was a complete unknown, we had no way of knowing if people were going to be receptive to what we were doing, if they would be comfortable coming out," Glebocki said. "This year we know. They are coming out. It's normalcy right? We're so excited to just be normal."

