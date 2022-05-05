Atlantic City prays together on National Day of Prayer

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents, religious leaders and members of the community came together Thursday evening to pray.

The city marked National Day of Prayer, observed the first Thursday in May, with religious leaders spread across the city's 48 blocks leading residents in a five-minute prayer.

"This is an important day, especially because of COVID and the extreme trauma our country has been going through," said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, a practicing Muslim. "There are so many different religions in Atlantic City, the more we come together, the better."

Shabazz led a group at Tennessee and Pacific avenues in the Al Fatiha, the opening prayer in the Koran.

Edbelinda "Mimi" Nambo, special events coordinator for the Mayor's Office, led oraciones, or Spanish prayers, at Florida and Atlantic avenues.

Nambo said at least 43 people registered to participate in the event, although she expected more than 100, adding some residents aren't technologically savvy and wouldn't register online.

"Humanity has been through so much due to the hardship of the world pandemic, the war. It changed people mentally, physically, emotionally," said Nambo. "The goal is to pray to your higher-up for peace, inner happiness, world peace and to pray for another. I just wanted to get everyone together to pray."

After posting her idea on Facebook and receiving an overwhelming number of messages of support from religious leaders and members of the community, Nambo took ownership of the event, with support from the city.

"As many people were experiencing hardships during the pandemic, we figured an event like this was a nice way to bring our city together and reflect on that," said Mayor's Office spokesperson Andrew Kramer.

This is the second year the city has marked National Day of Prayer, after receiving positive feedback from the community and religious leaders regarding last year's event, Kramer said.

This year, those participating were encouraged to wear yellow so as to be recognizable.

Each person was able to say whatever prayer their religion called for, although organizers had prayers ready for their groups.

“Atlantic City is a cultural, spiritual, extremely diverse community that welcomes all races and religions," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "This event allows us to pray for our community as a community, which, for me, makes it even more special. I hope through the power of prayer we can bring peace to all the great people of Atlantic City.”

The event was brief but inclusive and powerful, something Shabazz said he wished he could see more often in the city.

Shabazz suggested different ways the National Day of Prayer can happen more frequently, like having a mass community prayer via Zoom, where people who don't use the technology could participate from their place of worship, work or even the comfort of their own home.

"Even people who aren't particularly religious appreciate and acknowledge that prayer is an important part of many people's lives," Shabazz said.

Also in attendance were fire Chief Scott Evans; Bishop Robert Hargrove of Grace Family Church, who led the prayer group on Maine Avenue; and members of the Ministerio Cristiano Impacto de Dios religious organization.

