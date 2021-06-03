Atlantic City pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Resorts casino, Boys & Girls Club

ATLANTIC CITY — Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to be held in the resort over the next week.

Resorts Hotel Casino will host a vaccine clinic Saturday.

From noon to 8 p.m., vaccinations will be administered in the Ocean Ballroom at the casino at 1133 Boardwalk.

The clinic is open to unvaccinated guests, the general public, Resorts employees and their eligible family members.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older, with no appointment necessary.

Meanwhile, the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will host a pop-up vaccine clinic for members and city residents Wednesday.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. at the club at 1010 Drexel Ave. Second doses will be delivered at the same time June 30.

To schedule an appointment for the Boys & Girls Club clinic, call 609-342-5219 and provide your phone number, address and date of birth.

In both cases, all vaccines will be administered by AtlantiCare staff.