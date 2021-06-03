 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Resorts casino, Boys & Girls Club
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Resorts casino, Boys & Girls Club

{{featured_button_text}}
The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City file

The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, shown April 4, 2019.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to be held in the resort over the next week.

Resorts Hotel Casino will host a vaccine clinic Saturday.

From noon to 8 p.m., vaccinations will be administered in the Ocean Ballroom at the casino at 1133 Boardwalk. 

The clinic is open to unvaccinated guests, the general public, Resorts employees and their eligible family members.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older, with no appointment necessary.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will host a pop-up vaccine clinic for members and city residents Wednesday.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. at the club at 1010 Drexel Ave. Second doses will be delivered at the same time June 30.

To schedule an appointment for the Boys & Girls Club clinic, call 609-342-5219 and provide your phone number, address and date of birth.

In both cases, all vaccines will be administered by AtlantiCare staff. 

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the Atlantic County vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center would close June 19.

— Ahmad Austin & Molly Shelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a snowy season on other planets?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News