ATLANTIC CITY — The 13th annual Atlantic City Triathlon is scheduled to take place Aug. 12. According to city police, motorists can expect delays throughout the city and parts of Atlantic County beyond.
The triathlon, produced by DelMo Sports, offers athletes two routes, including a quarter-mile swim, 11-mile bike race and 5K run, and a mile swim, 22-mile bike race and 10K run. The bike race takes competitors along the Atlantic City Expressway and Black Horse Pike out to Pleasantville and back.
City police issued the following traffic advisories for the day:
Expressway Exits 2, 4 and 5 will be closed between 5 and 11 a.m.
Expect delays on the Black Horse Pike/Albany Avenue in both directions between 7 and 11 a.m.
Motorists should use the expressway or the White Horse Pike/Absecon Boulevard to enter and exit Atlantic City.
For more information about the triathlon, visit
delmosports.com.
PHOTOS 2021 Atlantic City Triathlon
AC Triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
AC Triathlon secondary pic for B1 for Sunday, Aug. 8
A competitor makes her way along the cycling portion of the race.
KRISTIAN GONYEA / FOR THE PRESS
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
Runners participate in last year's Atlantic City Triathlon.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
AC Triathlon pic for B5 jump for Sunday, Aug. 8
Runners make their way along the Atlantic City Triathlon course Saturday.
KRISTIAN GONYEA, FOR THE PRESS
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
AC Triathlon main pic for B1 for Sunday, Aug. 8
Scores of competitors hit the water at the start of the 11th Atlantic City Triathlon on Saturday morning.
KRISTIAN GONYEA, FOR THE PRESS
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
Triathletes being the swim portion of the triathlon.
KRISTIAN GONYEA, FOR THE PRESS
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
080821-pac-spt-triathlon
The 11th Annual TRI-AC kicked off Saturday morning with athletes from all over the country competing in a swim, bike and run. Atlantic City, NJ. August 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.