Atlantic City police union sues state over search for new police chief

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's police union has filed a lawsuit against the state alleging its search for a new chief outside of the department’s ranks breaks tradition and law.
According to court documents, hiring a chief from outside of the department violates the state's takeover law, the Title 40A statute and two clauses in the New Jersey State Constitution.
The Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 24 and the Atlantic City Superior Officers Association filed the suit in Atlantic County Superior Court against the city, the state and the New Jersey Division of Local Government Services in the Department of Community Affairs.
Talks of searching for a new police chief outside of the department began after the city’s former police chief, Henry White, retired in September, according to court documents.
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver mentioned the matter during an Oct. 20 meeting of the Atlantic City Executive Council.
“Doesn’t mean we’re bringing in somebody from outside the ACPD; not ruling it out, not ruling it in,” Oliver said according to notes from the meeting. “Not negating expertise and experience of anyone in the current police department ...”
Lisa Ryan, spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Affairs, declined to comment.
The lawsuit also alleges that the state is violating the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act (MSRA,) that requires the hiring of or promotion to the position of police chief to come from within the department.
MSRA, adopted by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2016, allows the state and designees to “take over complete control of the city including staffing, labor contracts, promotions and pay,” according to court documents.
Additionally, the hiring of an outside candidate would violate Title 40A, a statute governing how non-civil service municipalities operate.
In adopting MSRA, the state was allowed to exempt the operations in Atlantic City from the Civil Service Act making the city a non-civil service municipality and therefore subject to the guidelines under Title 40A.
The lawsuit points to a previous case where the union filed suit against the state for hiring and promotional issues. The state used MSRA and Title 40A as a defense.
"Plaintiffs previously filed an action against Defendants concerning hiring and promotional issues (among others) ..." according to court documents. "In that litigation, Defendants argued that the City was a non-Civil Service municipality, and therefore the City was not subject to the Civil Service Act, known as 11A. ... In that litigation, Defendants, cited to N.J.S.A. 40A:14-129, and stated that the City was a Class Four City, and acknowledged that the ACPD must abide by the hiring requirements set forth in Title 40A."
Kevin Jarvis, a lawyer for the union, said the city "can't have it both ways."
“There needs to be fairness and consistency,” Jarvis said Thursday. “... And now they’re (the state) going back on it because they’re not looking for a chief pursuant to what Title 40A requires.”
Looking outside the department breaks a longstanding tradition of hiring chiefs from within the department, according to court documents.
“The ACPD has always hired an officer who was working for the ACPD at the time of the vacancy to be Police Chief," according to court documents. "(ACPD) has never solicited individuals from outside the ACPD to serve as Police Chief.”
Additionally, the union alleges that a lack of transparency about the search for a new chief violates the Civil Service Appointment Clause and the Collective Negotiations Clause of the New Jersey State Constitution.
The union is asking for a declaratory judgment that will require the state to abide by MSRA and cease its recruitment from outside of the department.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. declined to comment on the litigation, but said he supports the promotion of Deputy Chief James Sarkos, who has been filling in as the chief during the interim period.
“All I will say is that I wholeheartedly support and endorse Chief Sarkos to be the chief. I will let my position be known as that,” Small said Wednesday.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.