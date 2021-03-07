Atlantic City police union sues state over search for new police chief

Kevin Jarvis, a lawyer for the union, said the city "can't have it both ways."

“There needs to be fairness and consistency,” Jarvis said Thursday. “... And now they’re (the state) going back on it because they’re not looking for a chief pursuant to what Title 40A requires.”

Looking outside the department breaks a longstanding tradition of hiring chiefs from within the department, according to court documents.

“The ACPD has always hired an officer who was working for the ACPD at the time of the vacancy to be Police Chief," according to court documents. "(ACPD) has never solicited individuals from outside the ACPD to serve as Police Chief.”

Additionally, the union alleges that a lack of transparency about the search for a new chief violates the Civil Service Appointment Clause and the Collective Negotiations Clause of the New Jersey State Constitution.

The union is asking for a declaratory judgment that will require the state to abide by MSRA and cease its recruitment from outside of the department.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. declined to comment on the litigation, but said he supports the promotion of Deputy Chief James Sarkos, who has been filling in as the chief during the interim period.

“All I will say is that I wholeheartedly support and endorse Chief Sarkos to be the chief. I will let my position be known as that,” Small said Wednesday.

