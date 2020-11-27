Atlantic City police, Stockton partner on 'mutual goal' of safer city

+2 Stockton University, Atlantic City police studying impact of procedural justice ATLANTIC CITY — Getting pulled over for speeding on Atlantic Avenue or running a red light o…

"Research shows it's more of how I treated you than whether you got the summons or ticket," McKnight said. "It will work here, we just have to convince these (officers) that this is the way to do it."

Monday's training session was the first step toward achieving that goal. The officers listened to an hourlong presentation on the academic merits of procedural justice, followed by role-playing exercises on de-escalation techniques and interpersonal communication skills.

James Sarkos, interim officer-in-charge of the Atlantic City Police Department, said the intention is to have the entire department trained by the end of 2021.

"We believe the procedural justice training (Stockton is) giving to the officers of the Atlantic City Police Department will enhance and improve police-citizen encounters," Sarkos said.

At its core, procedural justice is about mutual respect on the part of law enforcement and those interacting with police. But the concept is more complex than officers "just being nice" during a public interaction; it is a formalization of behavior that leads to lasting results.