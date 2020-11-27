 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police, Stockton partner on 'mutual goal' of safer city
Atlantic City police, Stockton partner on 'mutual goal' of safer city

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University criminal justice professor Bill McKnight believes the Police Department's new procedural justice training can work as intended and improve community relations with law enforcement.

The Atlantic City native and retired city police captain has faith that all involved want the same thing — better policing.

"It's got be a mutual goal of making the city safer," McKnight said Monday afternoon while standing outside the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room on the university's campus as nearly 30 Atlantic City Police Department officers sat inside for the first round of procedural justice training. "We need the community to respect the police so we can effectively do our job."

Procedural justice involves four steps: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they have to say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing care about a citizen’s well-being.

For it to work at its most basic level, McKnight said it requires a "philosophical shift" by police departments. He said officers have to be mindful that when they are interacting with someone, it is usually at a bad moment for that individual and, regardless of the eventual outcome, people will remember how the interaction made them feel.

"Research shows it's more of how I treated you than whether you got the summons or ticket," McKnight said. "It will work here, we just have to convince these (officers) that this is the way to do it."

Monday's training session was the first step toward achieving that goal. The officers listened to an hourlong presentation on the academic merits of procedural justice, followed by role-playing exercises on de-escalation techniques and interpersonal communication skills.

James Sarkos, interim officer-in-charge of the Atlantic City Police Department, said the intention is to have the entire department trained by the end of 2021.

"We believe the procedural justice training (Stockton is) giving to the officers of the Atlantic City Police Department will enhance and improve police-citizen encounters," Sarkos said.

At its core, procedural justice is about mutual respect on the part of law enforcement and those interacting with police. But the concept is more complex than officers "just being nice" during a public interaction; it is a formalization of behavior that leads to lasting results.

"This is something police can use in everyday interactions with the public,” said Nusret Sahin, a professor of criminal justice at Stockton and a former superintendent of the Turkish National Police, who led Monday's training. "It involves spending more time with citizens and explaining the process to them."

The end result, he said, benefits both the police and the community because it increases the likelihood of compliance and results in positive future interactions.

Prior research on the impact of procedural justice, such as that conducted by Northwestern University with the Chicago Police Department between 2012 and 2016, showed the number of complaints by citizens against police decreased, as did instances where force was used.

Alexander Karn, a former graduate student of Sahin’s who is pursuing a law degree at Rutgers University, said procedural justice is not a substitute for an officer’s ability to use force when necessary. Rather, he said, it is another tool available to law enforcement.

"It could be something that just deescalates the situation beforehand so (an officer does not) have to use force," he said. "If the ultimate result is a reduction in the use of force, no matter how it theoretically works, that’s enough."

Sahin and others will continue to train officers on the concept and intend to gather data via surveys on the effectiveness of procedural justice in Atlantic City.

