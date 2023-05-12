ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Police Department and one of its sergeants are recipients of a 2023 Excellence in Policing Award for outreach in helping the resort's at-risk population, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Friday.

Sgt. Brian Shapiro and city police were awarded the Outstanding Community Partnership Award for coordinating weekly meetings with casino, business and law enforcement officials to better address outreach toward people in need, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Shapiro and the force's award was one of eight bestowed to select New Jersey law enforcement personnel and agencies.

“Today, I am honored to present awards for Excellence in Policing to the dedicated public servants and agencies who work tirelessly to strengthen our communities by implementing innovative, creative and unique programs or by demonstrating particularly heroic actions,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “These recipients represent the very, very best of New Jersey law enforcement. Thanks to their efforts, we can better serve our fellow residents and, in turn, not only make New Jersey safer, but truly stronger.”

Shapiro saw a need to strengthen communication between local officials and the Police Department to help share information about resources available to at-risk people living in the resort and surrounding communities.

"Thanks to Sergeant Shapiro's initiative, at-risk individuals in Atlantic City were able to receive the care and support they needed to improve their health and well-being," the Attorney General's Office said. "Additionally, businesses and other organizations in the area were able to see the benefits of this coordinated approach, as it helped to resolve issues more quickly and effectively."

The Excellence in Policing Awards were founded in 2019 to encourage and reinforce the state's commitment to strengthening bonds between law enforcement and their communities.

For the first time, the awards ceremony was held during National Police Week, designated by U.S. President John F. Kennedy to honor police work and officers' sacrifices.