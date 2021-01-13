 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police sending 20 officers to Washington for inauguration
Atlantic City 9/11 ceremony

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department Color Guard perform during a Sept. 11 ceremony at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department will send 20 of its officers to Washington, D.C., next week to assist with Inauguration Day security.

Continuing a department tradition that has lasted decades, the officers will leave for the nation's capital Monday morning.

ACPD chaplain the Rev. Eric McCoy will meet the officers for prayer before they depart.

The Metropolitan Police Department sends a request for aid to departments all over the country. Officers are assigned locations to patrol along the parade route — even though there won't be a parade — and are given a daily food stipend, Capt. Rudy Lushina said.

Participating departments are reimbursed for sending officers.

The Atlantic City officers will go through a brief training period before being sworn in as marshals.

Their mission to D.C. tentatively will end Jan. 21.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

