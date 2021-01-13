Atlantic City police sending 20 officers to Washington for inauguration

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department Color Guard perform during a Sept. 11 ceremony at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department will send 20 of its officers to Washington, D.C., next week to assist with Inauguration Day security.
Continuing a department tradition that has lasted decades, the officers will leave for the nation's capital Monday morning.
ACPD chaplain the Rev. Eric McCoy will meet the officers for prayer before they depart.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Metropolitan Police Department sends a request for aid to departments all over the country. Officers are assigned locations to patrol along the parade route — even though there won't be a parade — and are given a daily food stipend, Capt. Rudy Lushina said.
Participating departments are reimbursed for sending officers.
The Atlantic City officers will go through a brief training period before being sworn in as marshals.
Their mission to D.C. tentatively will end Jan. 21.
Toys donated to Atlantic City PAL
Vagabond co-owner Tom Harris bags up more toys.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Tom Harris from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City ity
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City ity
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid, co-owner of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, adds to the donation pile Tuesday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Contact: 609-272-7210 AAustin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.