Atlantic City police seeking help locating missing teen

Darlene Cross, of Roselle, is believed to be in Atlantic City. She is Black, wearing all black and was last seen in the area of St. George Avenue and Warinanco Park in Roselle, Union County.

Atlantic City police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old Union County girl.

Darlene Cross, of Roselle, is believed to be in the city, Roselle police said, saying she is a runaway. She is Black, wearing all black and was last seen in the area of St. George Avenue and Warinanco Park in Roselle.

On Wednesday, Atlantic City police shared the social media post made by Roselle police Monday night. Atlantic City police said Cross is believed to be in the resort.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlantic City's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or the Roselle Police Department at 908-245-2000.

