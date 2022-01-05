 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police seek missing teen
Atlantic City police seek missing teen

Darlene Cross

Atlantic City police say 13-year-old Darlene Cross was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday on Ohio Avenue.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old city girl.

Darlene Cross, 13, was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue, police said. She was reported missing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Cross, who is Black, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. She is known to frequent Stanley Holmes Village.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

— John Russo

Breaking News