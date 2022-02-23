Atlantic City police seek missing teen from Union County

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old Union County girl.
Darlene Cross, of Roselle, is believed to be in the city, Roselle police said, saying she is a runaway.
Cross is Black, is believed to be wearing all black and was last seen in the area of St. George Avenue and Warinanco Park in Roselle.
Atlantic City police on Wednesday shared the social media post made by Roselle police Monday night.
Anyone with information about Cross can call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or Roselle police at 908-245-2000.
— John Russo
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
