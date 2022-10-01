Atlantic City police seek missing man

ATLANTIC CITY − Police are looking for a city man his family last heard from last week.
Mike Farley, 39, is white, 6 feet tall and about 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding hair. Police said he may be in Bayville, Ocean County.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text "ACPD" to tip411 (847411).
