ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy they consider a runaway.
Edwardo Valentin was last seen Sunday, police said.
Valentin is a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a Jordan-brand hoodie, black pants and jacket, and gray Nike slides, police said.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."
— Eric Conklin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.