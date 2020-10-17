Atlantic City police search for missing woman

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday.
Officers responded to the home of Mary Rechten in the 4100 block of Atlantic Avenue after her landlord had not seen her in several months, according to a news release from the department.
Rechten's last reported sighting was April 11 at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Marlton, Burlington County. She suffers from a mental illness, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
