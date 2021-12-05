Atlantic City police say missing teen located

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Saturday said a missing 15-year-old city girl had been found.
Julissa Compres was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Caspian Avenue, police said. No other information was provided
— John Russo
