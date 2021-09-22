 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police say man stole ambulance, drove it on Boardwalk
Atlantic City police say man stole ambulance, drove it on Boardwalk

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden County man was arrested after police say he stole an emergency vehicle and drove it on the Boardwalk.

On Monday night, an officer was stopped by a concerned citizen in reference to a New Jersey EMS Task Force vehicle with its emergency lights and siren on that was parked on the beach block of Iowa Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

The citizen told the officer they saw the vehicle being driven on the Boardwalk before the driver parked it and walked away.

Police identified the driver as Patrick Ford, 31, of Clementon.

After Ford entered the vehicle in a parking lot at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, he drove it to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, broke down the gate and entered the Boardwalk, police said.

While driving the vehicle, Ford struck several parked cars and other objects, causing extensive damage, Fair said.

Detectives were able to obtain a surveillance photograph of Ford and identify him based off a flyer, Fair said.

Ford was charged with theft and two counts of criminal mischief. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

