Atlantic City police rescue woman from prostitution, arrest two
Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTTIC CITY — Police on Friday said they rescued a woman from prostitution and arrested two South Jersey residents.

At 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Rodeway Inn in the beach block of North Carolina Avenue for a report of occupants of a motel room in possession of a handgun and drugs, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

The three occupants of the room all exited after commands from officers outside, Fair said. Inside the room, officers found a loaded gun, cocaine and marijuana.

Investigators found one occupant, a 30-year-old woman, was being forced into prostitution by Bryant Siderio, 38, of Bridgeton, Fair said.

Siderio threatened the victim with physical violence and refused to allow her to leave, Fair said. Siderio and another occupant, Jada Bell, 23, of Atlantic City, were arrested.

Siderio was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon, criminal restraint, promoting prostitution, terroristic threats and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Bell was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of CDS.

Siderio and Bell were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

