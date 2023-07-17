ATLANTIC CITY — Chief James Sarkos highlighted actions by police in the previous two weeks during a CitiStat meeting last week.

On July 5, officers responded to the 300 block of Rosemont Place after getting reports of a woman being held there against her will, Sarkos said. Police also had information that the suspect holding her was having a mental health crisis, and had pointed a gun at her.

Officer Jonathan Walsh engaged him in conversation, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, Sarkos said. After obtaining a search warrant, Sgt. Michael Tracy found two handguns in the apartment, Sarkos said. The suspect also was found to be in possession of cocaine, according to a previous police report.

Troy Williams, 45, was charged in that incident with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, terroristic threts, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

On July 6, Sarkos said detectives arrested three men after a drug investigation in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Pacific Avenue and confiscated a large amount of cocaine and two illegal handguns.

One of the guns had been reported stolen in Georgia, Sarkos said.

Nasi Donaldson, 24, and Daniel Smith, 24, both of Atlantic City, were charged in that incident with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of a high-capacity magazine. John Bonds, 55, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS. All three were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Detectives Nicholas Berardis and Christopher Smith, and Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos and his K-9 partner Narco were credited with the action.

Police statistics

Calls for service year-to-date are up 29% in 2023 over the same time in 2022, Sarkos said, and arrests are up 120%

There were 914 arrests at the same time last year, and 2,010 arrests to date this year.

In 2022 there were 56,650 calls for service at this time, and this year there have been 73,189, the chief said.

Firearms recoveries are up 55% year-to-date, with 93 firearms taken off the street by police so far this year. Of those, 77 have been handguns, four rifles, five shotguns and seven ghost guns with no serial numbers.

Last meeting’s concerns

The sidewalk is being redesigned and changes in perimeter landscaping considered for an area of Connecticut Avenue where residents complained at the previous CitiStat meeting that there is no access to their buildings for first responder vehicles, Planning Director Jacques A. Howard said.

“We should be completed by the end of July or sometime in August,” Howard said. “The purpose of the project is to facilitate emergency vehicles’ and first responders’ access to a development impeded by landscaping.”

Fire Department

Atlantic City firefighters responded to 397 calls for service from June 26 to July 9, including 184 rescue/emergency medical calls, 85 false alarms, 69 good intent calls, 22 other service calls, 21 hazardous conditions and 16 fires, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

The Junior Fire Academy is in full swing with more than a dozen students ages 12 and older, Evans said. The two-week academy teaches kids about firefighter drills and what it means to be a firefighter.

The Fire Department is also issuing new safety equipment called a bailout kit to its firefighters, Evans said. The kit has safety tools to use should a firefighter be trapped in a building.

CitiStat statistics

From June 28 to July 12 the CitiStat “Report a Concern” system received 160 complaints, IT Director Pat Quinlan said.

In the same period, 304 cases were handled and closed (42 from this period and 262 from prior periods), and 118 are still in progress.

The most common complaint was about high grass and weeds, followed by reports of abandoned buildings and debris on properties, Quinlan said.

New concerns

Residents and business people brought new concerns to the CitiStat meeting Wednesday, asking for help controlling trash and unsafe parking conditions at short-term rental properties in the Bungalow Park neighborhood, and for help dealing with the homeless and drug problems in various neigborhoods.

City officials will tell the public how they are addressing those concerns at the next CitiStat meeting, 10 a.m. July 26 in the Fannie Lou Hamer meeting room in Stockton University’s Atlantic City academic building.