Atlantic City police put drug dealers, pimps, Johns on notice

ATLANTIC CITY — To anyone considering selling drugs or engaging in prostitution, the city's top cop has a message for you — think twice.

Undercover police posing as call girls, coordinated raids on known drug dens, anonymous tips sent via text message and the ever-present "eye in the sky" are all part of the Atlantic City Police Department's toolkit to curb criminal behavior and improve quality of life, said James Sarkos, interim officer in charge of the department, during an informal meeting Tuesday at City Hall.

"If you come to Atlantic City and you think that you're going to (break the law), just (let it) be known that the consequences are severe and we will come after you, because that's not tolerated," Sarkos said.