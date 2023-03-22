ATLANTIC CITY — Twenty-five Police Department members have been promoted, the department said Wednesday.
The department also hired 20 special law enforcement officer recruits who will begin training at the police academy.
The newly promoted officers were sworn in during a ceremony at the Atlantic City Convention Center, police said in a news release. They will be assigned to various positions in the department.
Those promotions include:
Promoted from captain to deputy chief: Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina
Promoted from lieutenant to captain: Christian Garofalo, Edward Leon, Daniel Corcoran, Sean Scanlon, Andrew Leonard, Alexus Zeilinger
Promoted from sergeant to lieutenant: Frank Timek, Charles Stuart, William Tracy, Robert Macready, Omar Martin, Jody Hersh, Howard Johnson, Richard Andrews
Promoted from officer to sergeant: Raymond Wagner, Joshua Schwenger, Daniel Arra, Darrin Lorady, John Sharkey, Christian Ivanov, Valmir Loga, Michael Garofalo, Matthew Cocuzza
