Atlantic City police open substation on Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department has opened a new substation on the Boardwalk.

The satellite headquarters, located at 1325 Boardwalk, will allow for quicker deployments to address quality-of-life issues and public safety matters in the Tourism District, police said Saturday on Facebook.

The building where the substation is located also includes the offices of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement and Casino Control Commission.

The police Tourism District Unit, which the department referred to as a partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will deploy part-time Class II special law enforcement officers on the Boardwalk.

On Friday, the department held a special roll call ceremony outside the substation with the Class II officers. Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, Capt. Rudy Lushina and Lt. Alexus Zellinger addressed the officers beginning their duties during a busy holiday weekend.

Also in attendance were Citizens Advisory Board President Joyce Mollineaux and CRDA Special Improvement Division Director Rick Santoro.

The city has made a push to step up public law enforcement efforts this summer in the runup to hosting the NAACP National Convention later this month. Officials at Tanger Outlets The Walk have asked police to staff a substation there as well.

During a meeting of city officials and other stakeholders June 17, Lushina said the department was still trying to obtain furniture and equipment to begin using the substations for processing arrests, restroom facilities and storing bikes.

