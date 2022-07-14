 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City police officers rescue man from back bay waters

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A pair of city police officers rescued an unconscious man floating in the bay Tuesday afternoon.

Officers Rebecca Seabrook and John Bell responded to the bay at a home in the first block of North Trenton Avenue at 12:52 p.m. after the man was reported to be in distress and drowning.

The officers found the man, 43, unconsciously floating in the back and resting against rock pilings near the residence's dock. Family members advised the officers that the man, who was visiting from Dubai, accidentally fell off the dock and into the water before they called for help, police said.

Being trained in water rescues, Seabrook jumped into the bay, grabbed the man, and swam to a nearby boat docked a neighbor's dock.

By the time Seabrook entered the water, emergency medical personnel reached the scene and helped the man into the boat, police said.

The man regained consciousness before being taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. He was listed as in good condition and expected fully recover, police said.

People are also reading…

The city's fire department also responded and helped bring the man onto land, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s Mars Orbiter has now photographed the Red Planet's entire surface

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News