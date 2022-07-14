Atlantic City police officers rescue man from back bay waters

ATLANTIC CITY — A pair of city police officers rescued an unconscious man floating in the bay Tuesday afternoon.

Officers Rebecca Seabrook and John Bell responded to the bay at a home in the first block of North Trenton Avenue at 12:52 p.m. after the man was reported to be in distress and drowning.

The officers found the man, 43, unconsciously floating in the back and resting against rock pilings near the residence's dock. Family members advised the officers that the man, who was visiting from Dubai, accidentally fell off the dock and into the water before they called for help, police said.

Being trained in water rescues, Seabrook jumped into the bay, grabbed the man, and swam to a nearby boat docked a neighbor's dock.

By the time Seabrook entered the water, emergency medical personnel reached the scene and helped the man into the boat, police said.

The man regained consciousness before being taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. He was listed as in good condition and expected fully recover, police said.

The city's fire department also responded and helped bring the man onto land, police said.