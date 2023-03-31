ATLANTIC CITY — Police are rallying around Sgt. Jefferson "Jeff" Rivera, a 15-year police officer and young father who is facing stage 4 stomach cancer, a PBA official said Friday.

Rivera's only sibling, Army Spc. Eric G. Palacios Rivera, 21, died in combat in Ramadi, Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006.

The brothers grew up in Atlantic City.

Jeff Rivera, 43, is the sole support for his wife, Lisbet, and children Emil, 22; Erika, 14; Jeff Jr., 10; and Eric, 7, and the PBA is holding two fundraisers for the family, PBA Local 24 President Jules Schwenger said during Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting.

His mother, Cayetana Palacios, of Atlantic City, was a casino worker for decades and also lives with Jeff and his family.

In a 2013 Memorial Day interview, Jeff Rivera said he feels the pressure of being his mom’s only surviving child.

“Especially with my job, you never know,” Jefferson said. “I was working vice for five years, and it was all guns and drugs. It made me more careful. I don’t want my mom receiving another folded-up flag.”

The first fundraiser is a beef-and-beer at 5 p.m. April 30 at Maynard's Cafe in Margate. Tickets are $40.

On May 17 there will be a golf tournament at McCullough's Emerald Links in Egg Harbor Township, Schwenger said.

"All the money raised will go to Jeff and his family," Schwenger said.

In that 2013 interview, Jeff Rivera described losing his brother.

“He got killed the day he was supposed to leave for a visit home,” Jeff Rivera said. “One of his buddies said the guys were under fire, and (Eric) was the platoon leader. They needed someone to go out front (to provide cover). Even though he was leaving in a few hours, he went.”

The rest of the platoon got to safety, Jeff Rivera said then.

Jefferson said military work runs in his family, which is originally from El Salvador in Central America.

Contact Schwenger at 609-233-2571 or jschwenger2@gmail.com for more information on how to help, donate a raffle item or sponsor the golf tournament.