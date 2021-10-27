Atlantic City police officer receives 'Top Cops' honorable mention

ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer's life-saving actions during a stabbing investigation last year earned him recognition at a national policing awards ceremony this month.
Officer Joseph Bereheiko received an honorable mention from the National Association of Police Organizations during its 28th annual Top Cops Awards Dinner on Oct. 15 in Washington, D.C.
Bereheiko, a 14-year veteran of the Police Department and a trained emergency medical technician, treated a woman who suffered stab wounds that severed her brachial artery in a December case. Recognizing the woman had lost a substantial amount of blood, Bereheiko applied bilateral tourniquets to both the woman’s arms to stop the bleeding, police said in a news release. He stayed with the woman as she was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was treated and ultimately recovered.
Carlos Suarez-Vera, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged in that incident.
The 24 first responders honored recently with the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties…
“Officer Joseph Bereheiko’s dedication to duty is unmatched in law enforcement,” said interim Officer-in-Charge James A. Sarkos. “Officer Bereheiko embodies what we expect from our law enforcement personnel."
Bereheiko previously won a Valor Award from the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties for the same incident.
The National Association of Police Organizations is a coalition of police unions and associations that seeks to advance the interests of America’s law enforcement officers through legislative advocacy, political action and education.
Top Cops awardees are nominated by their fellow officers for outstanding service during the preceding calendar year. They are then selected by a committee of national law enforcement representatives who choose one case from each state and U.S. territory. The cases are then ranked, and the top 10 are flown to Washington, D.C., for the awards ceremony.
