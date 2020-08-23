The body of an Atlantic City police officer was found in his car Saturday night in Galloway Township, authorities said.
Officer Richard Link, 29, of Brigantine, was described as a "young, bright, rising star," in the Atlantic City Police Department, Chief Henry White said in a press release Sunday morning.
Link's cause of death has not been disclosed.
"On behalf of the men and women of the ACPD, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Link at this difficult time," White said.
Link began his career with the ACPD in 2016 as a Special Law Enforcement Officer, Class II. He was elevated to full-time officer in April 2019 and assigned to the Operations Division. He was currently on a temporary assignment with the Riot Investigation Team, according to the press release.
"He was a hard worker and dedicated to the residents and visitors of Atlantic City," White said of Link. " He most recently received tremendous praise for his work ethic and dedication from his supervisors and peers as he was an integral part of our team that investigated the looting and rioting that occurred in May."
Atlantic City PBA President Matt Rogers said the union's "thoughts and prayers are with Link's family and friends." Rogers echoed White's sentiment about the budding officer's promise, describing Link as an "incredible investigator, especially still so young in his career."
"And to any other officer who may be feeling that pain, you're not alone," Rogers said Sunday morning. "We have support systems for this (and) we encourage them to find that support."
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
