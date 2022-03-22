Atlantic City police officer acquitted in federal use-of-force trial returns to work

ATLANTIC CITY — Sterling Wheaten, a city police officer acquitted of use-of-force charges in a federal civil rights case in February, has since returned to work and is on administrative duty, the city Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
Wheaten was suspended in 2018 following his federal indictment.
Wheaten returned to the force after a demand for his reinstatement by his attorney, Louis Barbone, after his acquittal. Wheaten has been back on the force for the nearly a month, Barbone said.
Wheaten, who has been a city police officer since 2007, is also entitled to back pay and compensation for legal fees incurred, Barbone said.
Wheaten was on trial in February accused of violating the Fourth Amendment rights of David Connor Castellani, when he allowed a police dog to maul the then 20-year-old outside Tropicana Atlantic City in 2013.
Castellani suffered numerous injuries to his head, neck and chest area, causing an extended hospital stay and rehabilitation to recover.
Castellani was previously awarded $3 million in a civil lawsuit against the city for the attack.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
