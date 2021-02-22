 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police offering free citizen academy
0 comments

Atlantic City police offering free citizen academy

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Car
Press archives

The Atlantic City Police Department is offering a free, nine-week civilian academy for local adults this spring.

Police said the goal of the academy is “to foster and promote an understanding by the citizens in Atlantic City of the services and challenges facing public safety personnel,” according to a press release.

The academy will be held March 2-April 28 on Wednesday afternoons between noon and 2 p.m. at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building. Classes include ACPD community relations and neighborhood coordination unit officers, police chaplains, bomb squad, SWAT, drug and gang awareness, forensics, K-9, and more. Tours of 911 Communications, surveillance and fire department are included.

Graduation will be April 30.

Masks are required an temperature checks will be administered. Space is limited to 25 adults.

Applications for the course are available at the PAL building. Contact Gail Jasper at 609-347-5478 or gjasper@acpolice.org for more information.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology could help speed up surgical recoveries

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News