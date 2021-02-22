Atlantic City police offering free citizen academy

The Atlantic City Police Department is offering a free, nine-week civilian academy for local adults this spring.
Police said the goal of the academy is “to foster and promote an understanding by the citizens in Atlantic City of the services and challenges facing public safety personnel,” according to a press release.
The academy will be held March 2-April 28 on Wednesday afternoons between noon and 2 p.m. at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building. Classes include ACPD community relations and neighborhood coordination unit officers, police chaplains, bomb squad, SWAT, drug and gang awareness, forensics, K-9, and more. Tours of 911 Communications, surveillance and fire department are included.
Graduation will be April 30.
Masks are required an temperature checks will be administered. Space is limited to 25 adults.
Applications for the course are available at the PAL building. Contact Gail Jasper at 609-347-5478 or gjasper@acpolice.org for more information.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.